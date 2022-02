Investigation Underway After Accusations Of Racist Taunts At High School Basketball GameThe New Prague School District is investigating accusations of racism at a Tuesday night girls high school basketball game.

Raptors' Gary Trent Jr. Hits 30 Points Again In 103-91 Win vs. WolvesGary Trent Jr. scored 30 points in his home state, Pascal Siakam added 17 points, eight rebounds and nine assists and the Toronto Raptors — who were without All-Star Fred VanVleet — beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 103-91 on Wednesday night.

Mark Scheifele's Hat Trick Leads Winnipeg To 6-3 Win Over WildMark Scheifele had the fifth hat trick of his career and added an assist to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 6-3 win over the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday night.

‘When And Not If:’ Minnesota Lawmakers Set To Introduce Bills That Would Make Sports Betting LegalState legislators in both the Minnesota House and Senate are putting final details on new plans to legalize sports gambling, allowing wagering options inside state casinos and online.