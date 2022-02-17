MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 41-year-old Minneapolis man has been sentenced to over 21 years in prison for seven violent armed robberies of Twin Cities businesses in late July of 2020.
Derrick Lee Spillman pleaded guilty in August to robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. He was sentenced to 262 months in prison on Thursday.
Spillman robbed a gas station and two liquor stores on the night of July 28, 2020, the U.S. Department of Justice says. Two days later, he robbed three more gas stations and a Subway restaurant.
During the robberies, Spillman pointed a handgun at employees and demanded cash from the registers, and ordered them to the ground.