Minneapolis, St. Paul Teachers Cast Votes Ahead Of Possible Strike
Thousands of educators in both Minneapolis and St. Paul are threatening to walk off the job over issues like pay and class sizes.
ACLU-MN Calls For The Firing Of MPD Officer Who Shot Amir Locke
Live WCCO Video
Kevin O'Connell Introduced As Vikings Head Coach: 'You'll Get Everything I Absolutely Have'
Minnesota Vikings' new head coach Kevin O'Connell says he knows what it takes to get to the Super Bowl and win -- and he's bringing that knowledge to the team.
Vikings Begin Filling Out O'Connell's Staff With Pettine, Donatell
A day after announcing their new head coach, the Vikings have added a slew of assistants to Kevin O'Connell's staff.
Investigation Underway After Accusations Of Racist Taunts At High School Basketball Game
The New Prague School District is investigating accusations of racism at a Tuesday night girls high school basketball game.
Raptors' Gary Trent Jr. Hits 30 Points Again In 103-91 Win vs. Wolves
Gary Trent Jr. scored 30 points in his home state, Pascal Siakam added 17 points, eight rebounds and nine assists and the Toronto Raptors — who were without All-Star Fred VanVleet — beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 103-91 on Wednesday night.
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
ViacomCBS Announces New Company Name: Paramount
ViacomCBS announced Tuesday that the company will become known as Paramount.
Julie Chen Moonves Talks New Season Of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ And Reveals Her Favorite To Win
Season 3 of 'Celebrity Big Brother' returns February 2nd to CBS. We spoke to host Julie Chen Moonves about the show, the houseguests and what to expect!
Go Inside The Revamped Celebrity Big Brother House
What has 94 cameras, 113 microphones and 11 celebrities inside competing for $250,000? It's the new Celebrity Big Brother House! Get a tour inside of the house here.
Preview: 'The Amazing Race' Begins 33rd Season On CBS
"The Amazing Race" returns to CBS Wednesday night for a historic 33rd season that begins in London, England.
Preview: Sophia Bush & Jason Isaacs Star In CBS Drama 'Good Sam'
Sophia Bush & Jason Isaacs star in a new medical drama, which premieres Wednesday night on CBS.
'Christmas Takes Flight' Coming to CBS Sunday, December 19
'Christmas Takes Flight' features a holiday battle of wills between pilot Jenny Beckett and Matt Hansen, a number-crunching CEO who purchases Jenny’s family-owned, regional airline.
COVID-19 Resources
COVID-19 Community
COVID-19 Resources
Good Question
Has This Winter Been Windier Than Usual?
The blustery weather caught the attention of several WCCO viewers who emailed us wondering if it has been windier than usual.
What Is Love? Twin Cities Students Give Their Answers On Valentine's Day
WCCO went to Valley View Elementary in Columbia Heights and got answers from some young scholars.
How Does Plane De-Icing Work?
This season, Delta has de-iced 6,000 planes at MSP Airport.
CBS News Minnesota
Watch Now
Deshaun Hill Benefit Concert
By
WCCO-TV Staff
February 17, 2022 at 6:00 pm
For more information on the Deshaun Hill Benefit Concert,
click here.