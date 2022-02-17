CIRCLE PINES, Minn. (WCCO) — Part of a Fleet Farm store caught fire Thursday in the north metro.
Traffic cameras and bystander pictures showed smoke pouring from the Fleet Farm on Lexington Avenue Northeast in Circle Pines. Later, helicopter footage showed that a large outdoor storage shed was charred and damaged. The fire appears to be been knocked down.
Sky4 over the aftermath of a fire at the Fleet Farm in Blaine. We are working to get more info. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/C4eSpdYWWG
— Nick Streiff (@nickstreiff) February 17, 2022
Authorities have yet to release any information on fire. It’s unclear if anyone was hurt.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information.