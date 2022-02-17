MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The former Brooklyn Center police officer found guilty of manslaughter for killing Daunte Wright will find out her sentence Friday morning.
Kim Potter, 49, said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she shot and killed Wright during a traffic stop last April. Video showed that she shouted "Taser" multiple times before firing a shot into Wright's chest.
Potter testified during her trial that she "didn't want to hurt anybody" and that she was "sorry it happened." She was later convicted of first- and second-degree manslaughter.
State prosecutors have apparently backed away asking for a longer-than-usual sentence.
In a court filing this week, prosecutors said a sentence of just more than seven years — which is the presumed penalty for manslaughter under state guidelines — would be proper.
Potter’s attorneys are asking for a lesser-than-usual penalty, or a sentence of probation only.