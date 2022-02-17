MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Teachers in two of the state’s largest school districts are casting ballots and counting votes ahead of possibly going on strike.

Thousands of educators in both Minneapolis and St. Paul are threatening to walk off the job over issues like pay and class sizes.

A “yes” vote is a vote to authorize a strike. A resolution could be reached before that happens, but it would give union members the option to go on strike, if they felt it was needed. If the union decides to strike, the next step would be for the union to formally notify the districts.

After that, there is a 10-day cooling off period before a strike can start. It doesn’t mean it has to start exactly 10 days later, but that’s just the earliest possible date.

Smaller class sizes, mental health services for students, and wages are some of the big priorities.

“Our students really have a lot of mental health needs right now that are not being addressed as fully as they should be in the buildings,” said Lindsay Walker, an art teacher.

“Every family I’ve talked to has been super supportive, they understand we’re fighting for the kids and what they need and it’s not ideal if we wind up going on strike for the kids to be at home. It is kind of a hardship on our families, but at the same time, in the long term it’ll only benefit everyone,” said Lya Jordan, an ASL interpreter at an elementary school.

While families may be apprehensive about what the strike means for them, some families are also supporting the educators.

Voting closes at 8:30 p.m. in St. Paul and 8 p.m. in Minneapolis.