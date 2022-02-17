MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Northwestern Minnesota is under a blizzard warning for Friday as powerful northwesterly winds are expected to whip up any snow that falls overnight, possibly creating whiteout conditions on area roads.

The National Weather Service says the blizzard warning will be in effect from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday. Gusts up to 60 mph are possible. Along with hazardous driving conditions, the sustained winds will bring dangerously cold wind chill factors, cold enough to cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Outside of the Red River Valley, the rest of northern Minnesota is under a winter weather advisory, as an Alberta clipper system is expected to move into the Northland overnight, perhaps dropping up to 3 inches of snow. The blowing snow could reduce visibility and make driving throughout norther Minnesota difficult.

Winds will also be a factor in central southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro. Almost the entire southern half of the state will be under a wind advisory, as sustained winds are expected to blow between 25 and 35 mph. Gusts could be as strong as 55 mph.

While Friday will start warm in southern Minnesota, the clipper system will bring a surge of Arctic air. The system could bring light snow to the Twin Cities in the early afternoon, perhaps creating slick spots on roadway ahead of the evening commute.

Looking to the weekend, Saturday is expected to be cool with partly cloudy skies while Sunday will bring a warmup, with temperatures climbing above freezing. Early next week, another storm system is on track to hit Minnesota. Early model runs suggest some areas could get nearly 10 inches of snow.