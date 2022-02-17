MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Educators in both Minneapolis and St. Paul are voting this week on whether or not to strike.
The results of both votes should be known by Thursday night. If each union does approve a strike, it will notify its district and wait a 10-day cooling-off period first.
In Minneapolis, the district sent an email to families acknowledging the uncertainty and what a strike could mean. Minneapolis members of the teachers union have been voting all week on whether to strike. The union says teachers aren’t getting enough pay and they’re being overworked, with large class sizes and staffing shortages.
In St. Paul, members of the teachers union will be voting Thursday on whether to walk off the job. Teachers are pushing for more mental health resources, smaller class sizes and increased pay. The district says they’re focused on reaching a fair, equitable and sustainable agreement.
In the email to families, Minneapolis Public Schools said if there is a strike, classes would be canceled and projects, graduation dates and summer programs may be impacted.
The last time the Minneapolis teachers union voted to strike was 50 years ago.