MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A day after announcing their new head coach, the Vikings have added a slew of assistants to Kevin O’Connell’s staff.
The big names among Thursday’s hires are Mike Pettine as assistant head coach and Ed Donatell as defensive coordinator.
This will be Pettine’s third stop in the NFC North after serving as defensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers from 2018-2020 and as a senior defensive assistant for the Chicago Bears last season. He was also the head coach in Cleveland from 2014-2015.
Donatell coordinated the Denver Broncos’ defense for the past three seasons, and has served the same role for three other teams: Washington, Green Bay and Atlanta. He’s also served as a secondary coach for multiple NFL teams.
Here are the other hires announced Thursday:
– Brian Angelichio as tight ends/passing game coordinator
– Jerrod Johnson as assistant quarterbacks coach
– Chris Kuper as offensive line coach
– Curtis Modkins as running backs/running game coordinator
– Chris O’Hara as quarterbacks coach
– Justin Rascati as assistant offensive line coach
– Chris Rumph as defensive line coach
The Vikings plan to formally introduce O’Connell at a press conference Thursday afternoon, which WCCO-TV will stream live on air and on CBS News Minnesota.