ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in St. Paul are investigating after a woman was fatally shot Wednesday night in the city’s Payne-Phalen neighborhood.
The St. Paul Police Department says the shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. on the 1000 block of Payne Avenue. Responding officers found a woman inside a car suffering from a gunshot wound.
The woman was identified as 34-year-old Yuliya Li of St. Paul.
Emergency crews brought her to Regions Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
So far, no arrests have been made and it’s unclear what led up to the shooting.
Anyone with information on the shooting or who saw anything suspicious in the area is asked to call St. Paul police at 651-266-5650.
This shooting marks the 7th homicide in the capital city so far this year.