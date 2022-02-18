PORTAGE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — A 16-year-old was taken to the hospital in St. Louis County following a snowmobile crash Thursday evening.
The crash happened at about 10:50 p.m. along the Kabustasa Trail near Forest Road 489 in Portage Township.
The county sheriff’s office says a 16-year-old boy was riding the trail with family members before driving off the trail and crashing into the woods.
He was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth. He suffered a number of injuries but is said to be in stable condition.