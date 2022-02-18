MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Congressman Jim Hagedorn has died, according to his wife. He was battling kidney cancer.

Former GOP Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan said that Hagedorn “passed away peacefully” on Thursday night. He was 59 years old.

“Jim loved our country and loved representing the people of southern Minnesota. Every moment of every day he lived his dream by serving others,” Carnahan said.



In July 0f 2021, Hagedorn announced that his kidney cancer resurfaced.

In early January, Hagedorn was under observation at Mayo Clinic after he tested positive for COVID-19. He said he was vaccinated, and had “very mild symptoms.” Due to his cancer treatment, he said his doctors asked that he stay and receive medical care for the virus at Mayo Clinic.

Minnesota GOP Chairman David Hann said he was saddened to hear of the passing.

“Our hearts go out to his wife Jennifer and all his loved ones in this difficult time. Jim lived a legacy of service to our state and our country. Please join us in praying for Jim and his loved ones in this time of sorrow,” he said.

Reaction from his colleagues in the Minnesota Congressional delegation starting to come in. Rep. @BettyMcCollum04: “Despite our policy differences on many issues, Jim and I were united in the common goal of achieving greater opportunities for future generations of Minnesotans.” pic.twitter.com/DhxwAofHLD — Caroline Cummings (@CaroRCummings) February 18, 2022

Gov. Tim Walz also reacted to the death Friday morning.

Gwen and I are thinking of Congressman Jim Hagedorn’s family and loved ones today. May they find peace during this difficult time. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) February 18, 2022

Hagedorn represented Minnesota’s First Congressional District, which covers southern counties touching Iowa, since 2019. He was born in Blue Earth in 1962.

In his youth, his father, Tom Hagedorn, was elected to Congress to represent Minnesota’s Second Congressional District.

After college, Jim Hagedorn began serving Minnesota’s Seventh District as Republican Congressman Arlan Stangeland’s legislative assistant.

He married Carnahan in 2018.

A special election will take place to fill the rest of Hagedorn’s term, which lasts until Jan. 3, 2023. The special election, under state law, would take place on Aug. 9. That’s also the primary day for the next term, with the general election on Nov. 8. So, it’s possible one person serves the remainder of Hagedorn’s term and another is elected to the position for the next term.