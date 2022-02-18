ROSEMOUNT, Minn. (AP) — The Rosemount City Council has approved a permit allowing a massive solar panel plant at the Pine Bind refinery.
The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Friday the council approved the necessary permit for Flint Hills Resources to build a 314-acre tract of solar panels at the refinery that sits along U.S. Highway 52.
Flint Hills owns the refinery as well as the property where the solar project would be located. The company will decide whether to move ahead with the 45-megawatt project in the coming weeks.
Company officials say the solar array could provide 40% of the power to run the refinery when the sun is shining.
