Powerful Winds Expected Friday, Blizzard Warning Issued For Red River ValleyNorthwestern Minnesota is under a blizzard warning for Friday as powerful northwesterly winds are expected to whip up any snow that falls overnight, possibly creating whiteout conditions on area roads.

Minnesota Weather: Cold Snap Strikes Thursday, Snow Moves In FridayMost of the state will only see single-digit highs, with the Twin Cities peaking at about 9 degrees.

Minnesota Weather: Cooldown Coming Wednesday EveningTemperatures will begin falling in the afternoon, making for a cold night in which most of the state will drop below zero.

MN Weather: Warm And Windy Tuesday Before Temperatures FallExpect a high of 30 in the metro, but it'll feel a few degrees cooler due to the wind.

MN Weather: Slick Roads, Blowing Snow Could Affect Monday Morning CommuteAllow some extra time for your commute Monday morning, as you could find snow-covered roadways on your way to work.