MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An investigation is underway Friday morning after a fatal wrong-way crash in Minnetonka.
A motorist in a Jeep Wrangler entered the wrong way onto the eastbound lanes of Interstate 394 from 6th Street in downtown Minneapolis, the patrol said, and continued west.
WCCO’s Jason DeRusha said he was driving into work when he had to swerve to avoid the vehicle.
State Patrol confirming that someone died in this crash on 394. That red SUV is the vehicle I swerved to avoid – coming from downtown Minneapolis, making it to Minnetonka in the wrong lanes. https://t.co/NwJ6ILtIo9 pic.twitter.com/gZ8Sa8LhkF
The highway is closed in the area near the Ridgedale Mall while the crash is investigated.
This is a developing story, so check back for more.