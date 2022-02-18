CBS News MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An investigation is underway Friday morning after a fatal wrong-way crash in Minnetonka.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred shortly before 4 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 394.

A motorist in a Jeep Wrangler entered the wrong way onto the eastbound lanes of Interstate 394 from 6th Street in downtown Minneapolis, the patrol said, and continued west.

The motorist later struck another motorist in a Chrysler Sebring that was traveling eastbound near Plymouth Road.

WCCO’s Jason DeRusha said he was driving into work when he had to swerve to avoid the vehicle.

The highway is closed in the area near the Ridgedale Mall while the crash is investigated.

This is a developing story, so check back for more.