MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A strong cold front arrives Friday, bringing a quick snow chance and windy conditions.
The WCCO Weather Team is reporting that snow amounts should stay less than a half of an inch, but winds could reduce visibility.
Snow should clear out of the metro area by early afternoon leaving a dry, but windy evening commute.
High temperatures are expected to reach near 32 degrees, but that will feel cooler due to wind gusts, which could be over 35 to 50 mph in the afternoon.
A wind advisory is in effect from noon to 9 p.m.
Snow chances returning Monday into Tuesday.