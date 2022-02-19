Originally published Feb. 18, 2022

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Spoonbridge and Cherry are officially reunited. The iconic sculpture separated for about three months so the cherry could get a fresh coat of paint.

Friday morning crews worked for about an hour to bring the two back together at the Walker’s Minneapolis Sculpture Garden.

“This is a once in 10-year experience and I just love the Spoonbridge and Cherry, and it looks pretty bare without the cherry,” Susan Deetz said.

A team on site with cranes dedicated to moving the famous fruit back to the tip of the Spoonbridge. People watched and took pictures as they brought the aluminum cherry weighing 12-hundred pounds into place, including Dave Blaisdell and his son Connor.

“There was distance learning today at school so figured we’d take a little time and do a little field trip,” Blaisdell said.

“The thing that was cool about it was when the crane moved, I was wondering how the cherry didn’t really swing that much,” Connor said.

The cherry left Minneapolis in November for New York, where it was refurbished at a specialized Manhattan paint shop in order to keep the red Cherry crisp and glossy. Maintenance is crucial to an outdoor sculptures longevity.

“We’re so happy that the cherry was repainted in New York, but it belongs here and it’s great to have it back,” Gina Ciliberto said.

The snow began falling while the cherry was secured into place.

“It’s a beautiful moment. It’s just a moment for Minnesota and Minneapolis,” Ciliberto said.

The sculpture has been on display for nearly 35 years. The cherry was last re-painted in 2009.