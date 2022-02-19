Originally published Feb. 18, 2022
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Tensions ran high following the sentencing of former officer Kim Potter Friday morning, with some being detained at the courthouse.READ MORE: 'A Slap In The Face': Activists, Angered Over Potter Sentence, Demonstrate At Judge's Home
WCCO’s David Schuman reports Daunte Wright’s sister, Diamond Wright, was handcuffed and taken away shortly before noon.
I may have misinterpreted what Damik said – it's possible Daunte Wright's sisters were the ones going after Chyna Whitaker.
Chyna appears to be getting protected in this video, and afterwards Damik exchanged angry words with a woman who walked away with Chyna. https://t.co/6cE6GiOPHM
— David Schuman (@david_schuman) February 18, 2022
From video at the scene, it appeared at least one other person was also detained.
Schuman also caught footage of a confrontation between a Potter supporter and Wright supporters.
Daunte Wright supporters, including his brother Damik, just got into it with a Kim Potter supporter who was saying Wright should’ve complied during the traffic stop.
Security led the man away. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/RUMnTq4opm
— David Schuman (@david_schuman) February 18, 2022
READ MORE: Daunte Wright’s Family Reacts To Kim Potter’s Sentence: ‘The Justice System Murdered Him All Over Again’
Hennepin County said that around 11:50 a.m., security “responded to a report of assault at the Government Center. Two individuals were detained and the matter will be referred to the Minneapolis City Attorney’s Office.”
Earlier, Potter was given a downward departure sentence of 16 months in prison, with an additional eight months of supervised release.
Judge Regina Chu said that this was the case of a “cop who made a tragic mistake. She drew her firearm thinking it was a Taser and ended up killing a young man.” The court approved a downward departure from the typical sentence.
Daunte Wright’s family expressed disappointment in the judge’s decision and said the “justice system murdered him all over again.”MORE NEWS: Kim Potter Sentenced To 16 Months In Prison, 8 Months Supervised Release For Killing Daunte Wright
This is a developing story, so check back for more.