CBS News MinnesotaWatch Now
By David Schuman
Filed Under:Daunte Wright, Kim Potter

Originally published Feb. 18, 2022

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Tensions ran high following the sentencing of former officer Kim Potter Friday morning, with some being detained at the courthouse.

READ MORE: 'A Slap In The Face': Activists, Angered Over Potter Sentence, Demonstrate At Judge's Home

WCCO’s David Schuman reports Daunte Wright’s sister, Diamond Wright, was handcuffed and taken away shortly before noon.

From video at the scene, it appeared at least one other person was also detained.

Schuman also caught footage of a confrontation between a Potter supporter and Wright supporters.

 

READ MORE: Daunte Wright’s Family Reacts To Kim Potter’s Sentence: ‘The Justice System Murdered Him All Over Again’

Hennepin County said that around 11:50 a.m., security “responded to a report of assault at the Government Center. Two individuals were detained and the matter will be referred to the Minneapolis City Attorney’s Office.”

Earlier, Potter was given a downward departure sentence of 16 months in prison, with an additional eight months of supervised release.

Judge Regina Chu said that this was the case of a “cop who made a tragic mistake. She drew her firearm thinking it was a Taser and ended up killing a young man.” The court approved a downward departure from the typical sentence.

Daunte Wright’s family expressed disappointment in the judge’s decision and said the “justice system murdered him all over again.”

MORE NEWS: Kim Potter Sentenced To 16 Months In Prison, 8 Months Supervised Release For Killing Daunte Wright

This is a developing story, so check back for more.

David Schuman