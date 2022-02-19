SAGINAW, Minn. (WCCO) — Police are investigating what appears to have been a fatal crash in St. Louis County.
According to investigators, a vehicle was found on a property along the 8000 block of Highway 2 near Saginaw late Friday evening. The vehicle had collided with another vehicle, a trailer and a sand berm before becoming stuck.
The vehicle caught fire.
Investigators say that a man’s body was found in the vehicle, and died as a result of blunt force trauma, smoke inhalation and extensive thermal injuries.
Toxicology reports are still pending, but foul play is not suspected.