ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — No more free parking at St. Cloud’s airport. The St. Cloud Times reports that after decades of not charging for parking, the St. Cloud Regional Airport will launch a paid parking system on March 1.
On-site parking in paved and gravel overflow lots will cost $5 per day.
The fees mark one of the most visible changes since control of the airport shifted from the city to a regional authority in December. The move means some operating expenses that had been covered by property taxes will now be covered by user fees.
The first two hours of short-term parking will remain free. The airport is the sixth-largest in Minnesota.
