ST. PAUL (WCCO) — More than 100 braved freezing temperatures to stand in solidarity with Ukraine Saturday morning.

Gathered on the steps of the Minnesota State Capitol, members of the Minnesota Ukrainian American Center were joined by other Ukrainian, Polish, and Latvian Americans. For many first generation Ukrainian-Americans, the influx of Russian troops to their home country is cause for concern.

“People are worried. People can’t live normal lives,” said Luda Anastazievsky, who was born in Ukraine but has lived in Minnesota for decades. “There’s a lot of psychological pressure, there’s a lot of economical pressure.”

Senator Amy Klobuchar left a recorded message of support for those in attendance. Klobuchar, among other top United States leaders, spent Saturday in Germany, where global leaders attended the Munich Security Conference- an annual event to prevent war in Europe.

The United States has warned Russia of potential sanctions should they invade.

“It’s been very hard. It’s been heartbreaking to hear the news,” Anastazievsky said. “It’s been very worrisome of course, and it’s also been a lot of pressure on us because we’re trying to live our normal lives (in America).”

At Saturday’s event, speakers detailed how they’re asking Klobuchar and other U.S. lawmakers to help the Ukrainian people, including by lending defense weapons to the nation, and backing them with global allyships.

“Think of Ukraine as a young democracy,” said Maria Sheremeta, who spoke at Saturday’s event. “Ukraine fights for democracy. Democracy in the world. It’s not only about Ukraine, it’s about peace and global peace and global democracy in the world.”

“You need to stand with Ukraine. Please support Ukraine. We rely on you,” Anastazievsky said.