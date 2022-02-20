Menu
Becker Man Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash In Cass County
A driver died after hitting a tree in Cass County early Sunday morning, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Minnesota Weather: Spring-Like Sunday Before Potentially Major Snow Event Monday Into Tuesday
It'll be a windy throughout the weekend, but temperatures will warm before a fresh round of snow makes its way through Minnesota next week.
Minnesota Weather: Cold Front Arrives, Bringing Snow & High Winds Friday, Snarling Traffic Across State
A strong cold front arrives Friday, bringing a quick snow chance and windy conditions.
Powerful Winds Expected Friday, Blizzard Warning Issued For Red River Valley
Northwestern Minnesota is under a blizzard warning for Friday as powerful northwesterly winds are expected to whip up any snow that falls overnight, possibly creating whiteout conditions on area roads.
Minnesota Weather: Cold Snap Strikes Thursday, Snow Moves In Friday
Most of the state will only see single-digit highs, with the Twin Cities peaking at about 9 degrees.
Minnesota Weather: Cooldown Coming Wednesday Evening
Temperatures will begin falling in the afternoon, making for a cold night in which most of the state will drop below zero.
MN Weather: Warm And Windy Tuesday Before Temperatures Fall
Expect a high of 30 in the metro, but it'll feel a few degrees cooler due to the wind.
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns Wins All-Star 3-Point Contest
Towns has long considered himself the best-shooting big man in the game and vowed he was going to back up his boasts with a victory. "I needed this trophy to prove it," Towns said.
Loewe, Battle Help Minnesota Cruise Past Northwestern, 77-60
Loewe made 9 of 13 from the floor, including six 3-pointers, and had seven assists. Battle collected a fourth double-double on 8-of-13 shooting to go with a career-high five assists.
Scheierman Leads South Dakota State Past St. Thomas, 79-60
Riley Miller scored a season-high 27 points for the Tommies (8-19, 2-13), whose losing streak reached 12 games. Brooks Allen added seven rebounds. Parker Bjorklund had eight rebounds.
Marchment's 1st Hat Trick Powers Panthers Past Wild, 6-2
Mason Marchment scored three goals for his first career hat trick, leading the Florida Panthers to a 6-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Friday night.
ViacomCBS Announces New Company Name: Paramount
ViacomCBS announced Tuesday that the company will become known as Paramount.
Julie Chen Moonves Talks New Season Of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ And Reveals Her Favorite To Win
Season 3 of 'Celebrity Big Brother' returns February 2nd to CBS. We spoke to host Julie Chen Moonves about the show, the houseguests and what to expect!
Go Inside The Revamped Celebrity Big Brother House
What has 94 cameras, 113 microphones and 11 celebrities inside competing for $250,000? It's the new Celebrity Big Brother House! Get a tour inside of the house here.
Preview: 'The Amazing Race' Begins 33rd Season On CBS
"The Amazing Race" returns to CBS Wednesday night for a historic 33rd season that begins in London, England.
Preview: Sophia Bush & Jason Isaacs Star In CBS Drama 'Good Sam'
Sophia Bush & Jason Isaacs star in a new medical drama, which premieres Wednesday night on CBS.
'Christmas Takes Flight' Coming to CBS Sunday, December 19
'Christmas Takes Flight' features a holiday battle of wills between pilot Jenny Beckett and Matt Hansen, a number-crunching CEO who purchases Jenny’s family-owned, regional airline.
How Do You Find A Therapist To Match Your Mental Health Needs?
Demand for mental health services is sky-high right now.
Has This Winter Been Windier Than Usual?
The blustery weather caught the attention of several WCCO viewers who emailed us wondering if it has been windier than usual.
What Is Love? Twin Cities Students Give Their Answers On Valentine's Day
WCCO went to Valley View Elementary in Columbia Heights and got answers from some young scholars.
Crab Naming Contest At SEA LIFE
WCCO-TV Staff
February 20, 2022
To help name the new blue crab at SEA LIFE,
click here.