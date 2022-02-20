MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Amidst a rise in violent crime and the shooting death of Amir Locke, crime bills and policing measures are taking center stage at the capitol.

But there are sharp differences in what the DFL and GOP lawmakers want to do.

The shooting death of Locke by Minneapolis police has both parties talking about legislation that would further limit the use of n- knock warrants and also change some policing practices. The legislature last year passed legislation restricting no-knock warrants and requiring departments to track and report them. Some DFL legislators want an outright ban. Republicans are more cautious, saying they are willing to discuss the issue.

There are also policing bills on both sides. The Republican-led Minnesota Senate just authorized a million dollar ad campaign to attract more officers, and wants to give new recruits a $10,000 signing bonus. DFL lawmakers want more civilian review of police and to give the Post Board, which licenses officers, the right to pull an officer’s license for a criminal action even if there is not a conviction.

New Hope Rep. Cedrick Frazier is the author of the DFL House police reform bill. He was a guest on WCCO Sunday Morning.

“These are civilian review boards that will be determined by your local community, your local city council will determine how that board is shaped and will determine what power and authority that board has,” he said.

Frazier’s bill would also change police body cam video policy. Police would be required, with a fatal incident, to show family members the video within seven days. DFL House members also don’t like the Senate’s $1 million marketing campaign to attract police applicants. The House DFL would like to see $2 million go directly to recruiting, with an emphasis on hiring people of color.

