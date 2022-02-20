Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More

MORE CERTAIN

– Long-duration storm with two distinct pieces

– Wind will be a factor

– Lowest impact in blizzard-weary northern MN

LESS CERTAIN

– Exact storm path and totals

– Southern extent of plowable snow Monday

– Potential for very light mix in southern MN

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Sunday’s temperatures will warm up significantly from where the last few days have lingered, but that’s just a prelude before a fresh round of snow makes its way through Minnesota next week.

High temperatures in the metro will reach the lower 40s on Sunday, which ultimately could turn out to be the warmest day of February. Southern Minnesota could reach the 50s.

But the snow starts moving in overnight and will continue through Monday and Tuesday. The band of heaviest snow will most likely be north of the metro, WCCO Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak said, but the storm could potentially shift north or south.

It’s looking likely that the Twin Cities will add less than an inch on Monday, with plowable snow falling in areas north of the metro. Tuesday is when the Twin Cities gets its best chance for steady snow.

By Wednesday morning when the storm moves out, areas north of the cities could see 10-16 inches, while the metro is more likely to get 8-10 inches.

A winter storm watch is in effect Monday morning through Tuesday evening for central Minnesota and Wisconsin.

After the snowfall, temperatures will drop again mid-week. Aside from Sunday, it’s not looking like we’ll see a big break for above-average temperatures until into March.