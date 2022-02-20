GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Police say that they’re investigating a drive-by shooting that happened in Golden Valley late Saturday evening, leaving a woman injured.
The shooting happened near Duluth Street and Regent Avenue North around 8:30 p.m.
Police say that the shooting involved two vehicles traveling in the area, and multiple shots were reportedly fired.
Police said Sunday the injured woman was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition. She was shot twice, according to police.
The suspect vehicle is a light-colored sedan with yellow headlights. Two people were in the car, police said.