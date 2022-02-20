MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol said a suspect in multiple shootings was arrested after a pursuit that began in the south metro Saturday night.
A state patrol spokesperson said a speeding vehicle near Interstate 494 and Highway 5 would not stoop for troopers. The patrol pursued the driver “across the metro,” the spokesperson said. Traffic cameras showed the driver was trailed on Interstate 394 and Highway 100.
The driver fled on foot in Minneapolis and was tracked down by the patrol’s helicopter.
The driver is being held at Hennepin County Jail.
The arrest was part of the state patrol’s HEAT enforcement, a temporary initiative of increased state patrol presence on highways surrounding Minneapolis.