MORE CERTAIN

– Long-duration storm with two distinct pieces

– The first will bring heavy snow Monday to north-central Minnesota

– Then another round of heavy snow will come Tuesday for central Minnesota & Western Wisconsin

– Blowing snow could create problems on roads

LESS CERTAIN

– Exact storm path and snow totals

– Potential for very light mix in southern MN

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A winter storm is moving into Minnesota, threatening to bring a one-two punch of snow that could leave much of the state shoveling out come Tuesday night.

Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says the storm will hit in two waves. The first will come Monday and mainly affect north-central Minnesota. A narrow band of snow will push into west-central Minnesota and make its way east, mainly affecting communities north of the Twin Cities metro.

Still, the metro area is under a winter storm warning starting at 3 p.m. Monday. Although the Twin Cities looks to only see less than an inch of snow Monday, blowing snow could see be an issue during the evening commute.

To the north, snow totals will be significantly higher. From Alexandria to Hinckley, communities could see anywhere from 5 to 8 inches of snow Monday. This line includes St. Cloud and the area immediately south of the Brainerd chain of lakes.

The first round of snowfall will move out Monday evening, and the second round will enter Minnesota in the overnight hours, bringing widespread snowfall.

Heavy snow is expected to fall across central Minnesota on Tuesday, making for difficult travel in the Twin Cities and western Wisconsin. The snow will fall through the afternoon before pushing into western Wisconsin Tuesday night.

For the Twin Cities, snow totals over the two-day event will be around 3 to 7 inches. From St. Cloud to Duluth, more than a foot of snow could accumulate. Areas south of the Twin Cities could see 5-7 inches of snow.

Following the storm will be another blast of unseasonably cold air, which looks to stick around through the rest of the week. Another chance for light snow looks to be in store for Thursday. The weekend is expected to bring sunshine and a slight warmup.