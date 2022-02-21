FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A storm system coming in Monday behind unseasonably warm weather has led to a chain-reaction crash that shut down part of an interstate in eastern North Dakota and forecasts for heavy snow in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
The crash happened mid-morning Monday on Interstate 94 west of Fargo, shortly before the National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning in eastern North Dakota and western Minnesota. A half-dozen people were injured and taken to Fargo hospitals, North Dakota Highway Patrol Lt. Troy Hischer said.READ MORE: 1 Dead, 3 Hurt In Shooting Outside St. Paul Funeral Home
Hischer said he believes five semi-trailer trucks and eight other vehicles were involved in the crash, KFGO radio reported. It started with a collision between two vehicles, he said.READ MORE: Check The Latest School Closings/Delays
No travel was advised in parts of southeastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota. About 4 to 8 inches of snow was expected in those areas through Tuesday. Winds were predicted to reach 35 mph later Monday.
The storm comes a day after temperatures reached the 40s in Minnesota and 50s in Wisconsin. The weather service said southern Wisconsin could see up to a quarter-inch of ice and northern Wisconsin a foot or more of snow through Tuesday.MORE NEWS: Defense Rests Case In Federal Trial Of 3 Ex-Officers Charged In George Floyd's Killing
(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)