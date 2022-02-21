ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Minnesota State Sen. Scott Newman (R-Hutchinson) announced Monday that he’ll be retiring at the end of the year.
Newman represents McLeod, Meeker, Sibley, and Wright counties and has chaired the Transportation and Policy Committee since 2017. He says serving the people of the counties has been a “privilege of a lifetime.”
Newman says it’s time for a “new voice” to represent the communities he served.
“The folks of this district are truly the best in the state, and I mean that,” he said. “I have met so many wonderful people and made so many great friendships. Even the people who have disagreed with me have been kind, fair, and good-hearted. When I reflect on my time in office, those interactions with constituents are what I will miss the most.”
It’s Newman’s fourth term in the Senate. Newman also served in the Minnesota House from 2003 to 2006.