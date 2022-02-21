WINTER WEATHER:The first wave of a two-day winter storm is blowing through central Minnesota.
CBS News MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Shootings, St. Paul News

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in St. Paul say multiple people were shot in the city’s West Side neighborhood Monday, and one person is dead.

The shooting occurred on the 400 block of Humboldt Avenue around 11:20 a.m. Few other details were immediately available.

WCCO crews at the scene saw a significant police presence outside a funeral home in the area.

(credit: CBS)

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.