ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in St. Paul say multiple people were shot in the city’s West Side neighborhood Monday, and one person is dead.
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION
We’re investigating a shooting that occurred this afternoon on the 400 block of Humboldt Avenue on the West Side. Multiple people shot, one died from injuries.
Watch here for updates and information about a media availability. pic.twitter.com/N5pAWLuh4L
— Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) February 21, 2022
The shooting occurred on the 400 block of Humboldt Avenue around 11:20 a.m. Few other details were immediately available.
WCCO crews at the scene saw a significant police presence outside a funeral home in the area.
