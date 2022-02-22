MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s rolling average COVID-19 positivity rate has finally fallen below the line for high risk after reaching a record peak of nearly 24% late last month. The Minnesota Department of Health says that figure is currently at 9.5%. The line for high risk is drawn at 10%, and the line for caution at 5%.

The rate of new daily cases per 100,000 residents stands at 39.4, significantly down from the recent peak of nearly 230. However, the line of high risk is drawn at 10 per 100,000 residents.

Meanwhile, Minnesota officials on Tuesday reported 2,012 new cases and 32 more deaths due to COVID-19, seven of which happened before the start of February.

The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health place the total case count at 1,406,654, which includes 57,510 reinfections.

Since the start of the pandemic, 11,993 Minnesotans have died from the virus.

There have now been 59,928 hospitalizations for COVID-19, according to the latest figures, 11,105 of which were ICU hospitalizations.

As of the latest reports, there were more than 85 staffed intensive care unit beds for adults available across the entire state, with 104 ICU beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, along with 529 non-ICU beds. Only 19 staffed pediatric ICU beds are available.

Hospitalization rates have been falling alongside the positivity rate over recent weeks. The figure is currently at 16.6 per 100,000 residents, down from nearly 30 in January.

A total of 9,369,223 vaccine doses have been administered in the state, including about 2.12 million boosters. Of the state’s 5 and older population, 74.3% have received at least one shot.