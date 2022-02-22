MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz has officially called for a special election to fill the 1st Congressional District seat left empty by Rep. Jim Hagedorn’s death.
Walz issued a writ Tuesday marking Aug. 9 as the special election’s date. If necessary, a special primary will be held May 24.
Hagedorn died Thursday night at 59 years old. He had been battling kidney cancer, and had tested positive for COVID-19 in early January. His wife, former GOP chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan, said he “passed away peacefully.”
The 1st Congressional District covers southern counties touching Iowa. Hagedorn had been its representative since 2019.
Secretary of State Steve Simon previously said the special election will take place within the current congressional district boundaries, not the new 2022 redistricting maps. The winning candidate will serve the remainder of Hagedorn’s term.