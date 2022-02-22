ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — St. Paul police say that the man who was shot and killed outside of a funeral home Monday has been identified as 28-year-old Agustin Martinez, of Crystal.
Police say “multiple shooters” opened fire at about 11:20 a.m. Monday on the 400 block of Humboldt Avenue. Martinez was shot in the throat, while another man his 20s was grazed in the face and another in his 30s was struck in the neck. Police said a fourth person was brought to Regions Hospital in critical condition with injuries to his abdomen, back and legs.READ MORE: 'Tragedy On Top Of A Tragedy': 1 Dead, 3 Hurt In Shooting Outside St. Paul Funeral
The shooting happened during funeral services for Casanova Carter, who was fatally shot in the neighborhood on Feb. 1.
“A family was there to gather to mourn and to celebrate a life, and we had a shooting that took another life,” Public Information Officer Steve Linders said.
The shooting is not believed to have been random.
No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 651-266-5650.