MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A family memorial service will be held Tuesday for a 15-year-old high school student who was fatally shot in north Minneapolis earlier this month.
The memorial service for Deshaun Hill will take place at North Central University in downtown Minneapolis.READ MORE: Although An Arrest Was Made In The Deshaun Hill Shooting, His Parents Still Want Answers
HOW TO WATCH: The 2 p.m. service will be streamed on CBS News Minnesota.
Hill was the quarterback for North Community High School in Minneapolis, where he was also an honor roll student. He was fatally shot on Feb. 9 after school at the intersection of Penn Avenue North and Golden Valley Road.READ MORE: Arrest Made In Fatal Shooting Of 15-Year-Old Deshaun Hill
Police have since confirmed that a man was arrested in the shooting. Charges could be filed Tuesday.
Hill was also part of a documentary slated to premiere on Showtime about North Community High’s football team. The documentary will aim to honor Hill’s life and spirit.MORE NEWS: 'We're Tired Of Watching Our Babies Die': Rally Honors Young Victims Of Gun Violence In Minneapolis
Hill’s service will be held in the university’s Frank J. Lindquist Sanctuary, which is the same place George Floyd’s memorial service was held.