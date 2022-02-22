MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Cities in the metro area are beginning to declare snow emergencies as a winter storm slicks roadways.
In Eden Prairie, a snow emergency will take effect as soon as accumulation reaches 2 inches, which is expected to happen Tuesday. Residents will not be allowed to park on city streets until noon on Wednesday.
Snow emergencies will take effect in New Hope and Crystal at 12 a.m. Wednesday. Parking will be prohibited on all roads until the snow stops and all streets are plowed.
The Twin Cities area is expected to get anywhere from 3 to 5 inches of snow during Tuesday’s storm.
To see if your city has declared a snow emergency, or to check your city’s rules, click here.