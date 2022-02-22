Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More

MORE CERTAIN

– Heavy, widespread snowfall Tuesday

– Wind will be a factor, blowing north-by-northeast between 10-20 mph

LESS CERTAIN

– Exact storm timing (heavier by Tuesday morning)

– Exact storm totals

– How long the flurries linger for additional accumulation

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Widespread snowfall will move across Minnesota Tuesday, the second round of a winter storm that already dropped several inches in central Minnesota.

Though the Twin Cities saw little impact from the first wave, the second could cause slick roads and low visibility during both the morning and evening commute. By the time the storm is done, 3-5 inches could fall in the metro.

Central Minnesota and the Twin Cities are under a winter storm warning, while the southern part of the state and areas far north have a winter weather advisory in effect. A blizzard warning is in effect in Big Stone, Traverse and Wilkin counties.

Already, dozens of schools have cancelled in-person classes or announced delays for Tuesday, including St. Paul Public Schools.

Light snow began in the overnight hours, and widespread snowfall will begin blanketing the state later Tuesday morning. Heavy snow is expected to fall across central Minnesota, making for difficult travel. The snow will fall through the afternoon and linger into the night before pushing off into western Wisconsin.

With Tuesday’s snow will come a surge of cold air. Highs in the Twin Cities will be in the low teens, meaning that the salt and brine treatments used on roadways will be less effective. Drivers are advised to be careful on roads and underpasses, which could become slick with snow and ice.

The storm’s first wave hit the state Monday, mainly affecting north-central Minnesota. Snow fell Monday at rates up to an inch per hour, creating near-whiteout conditions.

Parts of central Minnesota saw impressive snow totals Monday. Evansville, between Alexandria and Fergus Falls, reported 9.5 inches of snow. To the east, Little Falls reported 8.5 inches while to the south Royalton and Glenwood reported around 7 inches. However, the snowfall cut-off was sharp. The area around St. Cloud, for instance, saw around 1 inch of snow and the Twin Cities hardly saw any snow.

Snow totals over the two-day event will be around 3 to 5 inches in the metro. From St. Cloud to Duluth, close to a foot of snow could accumulate in some areas. Communities south of the Twin Cities could see 5-7 inches of snow. Depending on how the snow bands overlap, there’ll be significant variance in snowfall totals across region.

Following the storm will be another blast of unseasonably cold air, which looks to stick around through the rest of the workweek. Another chance for light snow looks to be in store for Thursday. Looking ahead, the weekend is expected to bring sunshine and a slight warmup. However, there won’t be another repeat of last weekend’s 40-degree weather.