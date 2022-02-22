BANCROFT TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — A Rosemount man is dead after a crash between two semi trucks in southern Minnesota Monday evening.
The Minnesota State Patrol said the two trucks were heading south on Interstate 35 near Bancroft Township when one of them jackknifed. The truck in the rear hit the jackknifed semi’s trailer.
Bradley Oachs, 62, was driving the rear truck. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died. The two occupants of the jackknifed semi were uninjured.
On its crash report, the state patrol noted snow and ice on the road at the time.