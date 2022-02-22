Minnesota's Luke Loewe On Lookout For 3-Point Shots, 3-Pound BassLuke Loewe has found his stride in his first and only season with Minnesota, after the initiation into Big Ten play brought his share of struggles.

Lindberg Carries Tommies Past Fighting Hawks 84-74Ryan Lindberg scored 14 points, Brooks Allen had 12 points and 11 rebounds, and the University of St. Thomas beat North Dakota 84-74 on Tuesday to snap a 12-game losing streak.

'Downtown Will Be Coming Back In Fine Form': In 40 Days, Minneapolis Hosts Women's Final FourThe Women's Final Four was last in Minnesota in 1995. The Super Bowl came in 2018. The Men's Final Four was in 2019. This time around, circumstances of the pandemic present a very different place.

Is Aaron Rodgers Teasing Retirement, Or Just Trolling?Rodgers put up a lengthy post on Instagram Monday night, starting the caption with #MondayNightGratitude.