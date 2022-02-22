ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A Wisconsin man is charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting a rideshare driver in St. Paul last week.

Anthony Batton Harris, 26, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is charged with second-degree attempted murder in connection to the shooting last Thursday, court documents filed in Ramsey County show. He is currently in jail in Milwaukee, where he turned himself into to police after speaking with St. Paul investigators.

According to a criminal complaint, Harris called a Lyft on Thursday evening requesting a ride from Union Depot to the 1500 block of Old Hudson Road, in the capital city’s Eastview neighborhood. Just blocks away from the destination, Harris shot the driver in the back multiple times, pushed him out of his Hyundai SUV and drove off.

Another rideshare driver was among two people to call 911 after seeing the wounded driver in the road. Emergency crews brought the driver to Regions Hospital, where he was rushed into surgery. The driver is expected to survive, authorities say.

With the help Hyundai, St. Paul investigators tracked the stolen SUV to the Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood, where they found the vehicle running with no one inside and a bullet near the driver’s side door, the complaint states. A K9 officer led police to a home on the 1200 block of Ross Avenue. When investigators tried to talk with the people inside, no one answered or complied.

The following day, Harris called authorities, saying he wanted to turn himself in. He told investigators that he shot a Lyft driver after he got into the car and the driver was starring at him. He then fled back to Wisconsin.

If convicted of the attempted murder charge, Harris faces up to 40 years in prison.