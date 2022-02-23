MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of a 9-year-old girl in north Minneapolis last May.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, a 19-year-old man was arrested at his Minneapolis home without incident Wednesday. He was then booked into Hennepin County Jail on probable cause second-degree murder.

On May 15, Trinity Ottoson-Smith of Minneapolis was struck by a stray bullet while jumping on a trampoline at a friend’s birthday party. She died from her injuries 12 days later in the hospital.

The BCA believes Ottoson-Smith was an “unintended target of a gang-related drive-by shooting.” Agents with the BCA discovered information that led to the suspect’s arrest.

Ottoson-Smith was one of three young children struck by stray bullets in north Minneapolis in a span of three weeks last spring.

On April 30, 10-year-old Ladavionne Garrett Jr. was also shot in the head while sitting in the back seat of his parents’ car, en route to his grandmother’s house in north Minneapolis. He returned home after six months in the hospital.

Aniya Allen, 6, died on May 19, two days after she was shot while in her family’s car on the way home from McDonald’s.

Arrests have not been made in those cases.

“As we said during the Spotlight on Crime news conference last August, families deserve to know who did this to their children.” BCA Superintendent Drew Evans said. “We have worked diligently to achieve justice for Trinity and her family. This is the first step toward achieving that justice.”

The suspect will make his first appearance in Hennepin County District Court later this week. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

WCCO does not typically name suspects until they have been formally charged.