MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s rolling average COVID-19 positivity rate continues to plunge after falling below the line for high risk last week. After reaching a record peak of nearly 24% late last month, the Minnesota Department of Health says that figure is currently at 7.5%. The line for high risk is drawn at 10%, and the line for caution at 5%.

Also, the number of people currently listed in ICU with COVID-19 has fallen below 100 — that figure currently sits at 98. That figure hasn’t been below 100 since last August.

The rate of new daily cases per 100,000 residents stands at 29.9, significantly down from the recent peak of nearly 230. However, the line of high risk is drawn at 10 per 100,000 residents.

Hospitalization rates have been falling alongside the positivity rate over recent weeks. The figure is currently at 12.6 per 100,000 residents, down from nearly 30 in January.

Meanwhile, Minnesota officials on Wednesday reported 4,050 new cases and 26 more deaths due to COVID-19.

The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health place the total case count at 1,410,583, which includes 57,951 reinfections.

Since the start of the pandemic, 12,019 Minnesotans have died from the virus.

There have now been 60,133 hospitalizations for COVID-19, according to the latest figures, 11,142 of which were ICU hospitalizations.

As of the latest reports, there were 80 staffed intensive care unit beds for adults available across the entire state, with 98 ICU beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, along with 524 non-ICU beds. Only 24 staffed pediatric ICU beds are available.

A total of 9,369,223 vaccine doses have been administered in the state, including about 2.12 million boosters. Of the state’s 5 and older population, 74.3% have received at least one shot.