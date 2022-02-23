MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota redistricting is forcing some incumbent legislators to tough decisions.
On Wednesday, Senate DFL Leader Melisa López Franzen announced she won’t be running for re-election. The 41-year-old native of Puerto Rico became the first person of color to lead a caucus in Minnesota politics.
New state legislative boundaries put López Franzen in the same district as longtime DFL Sen. Ron Latz. It came down to running against a fellow Democrat or moving to another district.
López Franzen says she will fulfill her term representing Edina and parts of Bloomington, Eden Prairie and Minnetonka.