MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Representatives for educators’ unions in the Twin Cities say the groups plan to file intent to strike notices Wednesday afternoon.
Education Minnesota said both the Saint Paul Federation of Educators and Minneapolis Federation of Teachers and Education Support Professionals intend to notify their districts of an upcoming strike.
Both unions voted to authorize strikes last week. The unions are required by state law to give districts 10 days’ notice before a strike begins.
Educators say they are asking for smaller class sizes, more mental health services and wage increases, especially for unlicensed support staff.
Both districts have said they are committed to continued negotiations in order to reach agreements with educators.