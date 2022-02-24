BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — A suspect is in custody following a shooting Thursday morning in Brooklyn Park that left one man hospitalized.
Local police say officers responded shortly after 8:30 a.m. to a call of shots fired at a townhome complex on the 6600 block of 83rd Court in the suburb just north of Minneapolis.
First-responders found that five of the townhomes had been shot into. Inside one of them was a man “excessively bleeding” from a gunshot wound, police say. Emergency crews brought the victim to a local hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive.

The suspect fled the townhouse complex, driving through the garage door of the townhouse where the man was shot. Police gave chase, pursuing the suspect, identified as a 43-year-old man, as other officers tried to block his way forward with squad cars.
However, the man rammed his vehicle into the squad cars before officers were able to stop him. Once the man’s car was disabled, he barricaded himself inside.
In response, police brought in a SWAT team and crisis negotiators, who were able to convince the man to surrender. Officers arrested the man and recovered a weapon from inside the vehicle.
No other suspects are being sought in the shooting, police say. The shooting remains under investigation.