3 Ex-Officers Found Guilty Of All Federal Charges In George Floyd's Death The three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights have been found guilty of all charges against them.

Minnesota Freedom Fund's New Leadership Discusses Accountability In Paying Bail For Those Who Can't Afford ItThe Minnesota Freedom Fund gained global attention from Kamala Harris, before she became vice president, and by a tweet from Justin Timberlake asking for donations. A windfall of money followed. The group pays bail and immigration bonds for those who can’t afford it. But some have questioned the group’s accountability.