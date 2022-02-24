MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More snow is on the way Thursday, but it will be much lighter than the snowstorm that hit Minnesota earlier in the week.
Your morning commute will stay dry, but flakes will begin falling in southern Minnesota around 10 a.m. The storm will then move northward, hitting the Twin Cities around 3 p.m.
Snow will be falling in the metro during the evening commute, but it will be light. After the snow moves out Thursday evening, the metro could see 1-2 inches of accumulation, with places farther south getting as much as 3 inches. Areas north of Interstate 94 won’t be affected by the snowfall.
Temperatures will be below average across the state, with a high of 15 expected in the Twin Cities.
Friday will be dry and sunny, with temperatures again in the teens. Saturday will bring a warm-up to the 30s, and temperatures will stay around or above average for the rest of the month.