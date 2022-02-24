Minnesota Weather: Bitterly Cold Start Before Light Snow Falls South Of I-94More snow is on the way Thursday, but it will be much lighter than the storm that hit Minnesota earlier in the week.

Climatologist: Powerful Winds Set This Winter Apart From Those Past"We've seen wind gusts up to 61 mph in February at the Twin Cities airport, and we haven’t seen wind gusts that high since the 70s."

Metro Cities Declare Snow Emergencies As Winter Storm Moves ThroughThe Twin Cities area is expected to get anywhere from 3 to 5 inches of snow during Tuesday's storm.

Flight Delays, Dozens Of Crashes As Winter Storm Buffets MinnesotaAs the second round of a winter storm coats Minnesota, crashes and spinouts are dotting the state's thoroughfares and air travelers are experiencing delays.

Minnesota Weather: Cold Front Arrives, Bringing Snow & High Winds Friday, Snarling Traffic Across StateA strong cold front arrives Friday, bringing a quick snow chance and windy conditions.