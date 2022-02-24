MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — President Joe Biden is scheduled to travel to Superior, Wisconsin, next week.
According to the White House, the president and the first lady will be in the port city neighboring Duluth on Wednesday to discuss how the the federal infrastructure bill is rebuilding roads and bridges, and creating good-paying union jobs.
Earlier this month, First Lady Jill Biden visited the University of Minnesota, where she spoke about the American Rescue Plan’s investments in child care.
On Thursday, the president addressed the nation, saying the the U.S. and its allies would be imposing powerful sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. He said that his administration is working to not let the war in Europe affect what Americans are paying at the gas pump.