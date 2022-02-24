ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO/AP) — Verdicts have been reached in the federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd’s death.

After deliberating for nearly two days, the jury has decided the fate of J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao.

HOW TO WATCH: Court proceedings will not be televised, but live coverage of the verdicts will be streaming on CBS News Minnesota.

All three former officers are charged with depriving Floyd of his right to medical care. Kueng and Thao also face another federal charge accusing them of failing to intervene to stop Derek Chauvin during the May 25, 2020, killing that was captured on bystander video that triggered protests worldwide and a reexamination of racism and policing.

During closing arguments, prosecutors said the three ex-officers violated their training and chose to “do nothing” while Chauvin slowly killed Floyd.

Defense attorneys for Lane and Kueng argued their clients were trained inadequately, were too inexperienced, and deferred to senior officer Chauvin’s leadership.

Thao’s attorney said his client thought the officers were doing what they believed was best for Floyd — holding him until paramedics arrived – while he did crowd control.

A key factor in deliberations is that jurors had to sort out if the defendants acted willfully. In jury instructions, the judge said willfully meant “acting with a bad purpose or improper motive” and “specifically intending to deprive that person of his rights.”

The 12 jurors are all white and many from outside the metro area, which is a very different makeup than the jury that found Chauvin guilty in the state case. Chauvin has already plead guilty in this federal case.

Lane, Kueng and Thao will face a state trial in June on charges accusing them of aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter.