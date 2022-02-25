CBS News MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Chaska News

CHASKA, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Chaska say they arrested a motorist who crashed while they were four times over the legal blood alcohol limit.

According to police, the driver was arrested Friday morning after they crashed into another vehicle.

READ MORE: Ketanji Brown Jackson Is Biden's Supreme Court Pick (CBS News)

“They provided a breath sample of .341%,” police said. “At 9:30 a.m.”

READ MORE: Charges: St. Paul Woman Set Apartment On Fire During Domestic Dispute

Police say no one was injured.

“Please drive sober. Your life and others’ depends on it,” police said.

MORE NEWS: COVID In Minnesota: Positivity Rate Drops To 7%

Minnesota’s legal blood alcohol limit is 0.08%.