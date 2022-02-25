MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Health officials in Minnesota reported 961 new cases and 15 deaths Friday, a day after mask mandates were dropped in the Twin Cities.
Overall, key figures of average positivity and new cases per 100,000 residents are on the decline. The seven-day positivity rate stands at 7.0%, the lowest it’s been since late September of 2021. There are 25.3 cases per 100,000 residents as of last week, which is still above the high risk threshold, but significantly lower than the 245.5 figure it reached in mid-January.
In Minnesota hospitals, there were 90 patients in intensive care on Thursday afternoon, with another 504 patients with the virus in non-ICU beds. There are 11.4 new COVID-related hospitalizations per 100,000 residents as of last week.
Since the start of the pandemic, over 1.4 million cases have been reported in Minnesota, and 12,081 Minnesotans have died from the virus.
According to state data, 74.4% of eligible Minnesotans have at least one vaccine dose. Roughly 40% of kids ages 5-11 have one jab, while 97% of adults 65 and older have their first dose. Over 9.4 million vaccines have been administered in the state, including over 2.1 million booster doses.
On Thursday, the mayors of Minneapolis and St. Paul simultaneously lifted mask mandates for the cities, citing the downward trend in case counts as the Omicron variant subsides. They still recommend using masks indoors, but they’re no longer required in public places and businesses.
The Center for Disease Control is expected to loosen federal mask-wearing guidelines on Friday.